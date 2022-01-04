4-year-old girl shot in Houston apartment on New Year's Day

article

Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured a four-year-old girl on New Year’s Day.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

According to police, someone fired several shots into an apartment while four adults and two children were inside.

Police say the four-year-old girl was struck in the torso. She was driven to the hospital by private vehicle.

The girl underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Police say there is no suspect description or motive at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

