Jeep Weekend 2026: What you need to know about the 'Zero Tolerance' plan on Bolivar Peninsula

The Brief Different agencies are deploying to the Bolivar Peninsula to enforce a strict safety mandate, including a total ban on beach camping and mass gatherings through May 18. To prevent gridlock and ensure emergency access, a mandatory one-way traffic flow is in effect from South Monkhouse Drive to Stingaree Drive, where parking and stopping are strictly prohibited. Emergency officials report that these logistical restrictions have successfully lowered the strain on first responders, with EMS calls dropping from over 100 to just 17 during previous crackdown efforts.



Galveston County officials are launching a massive, multi-agency law enforcement operation ahead of Jeep Weekend starting Thursday, May 14, and running through Monday, May 18, implementing a "zero-tolerance" policy to manage the large crowds expected this year. This surge is part of a strategic safety plan that saw a significant increase in enforcement starting in 2025.

Jeep Weekend 2025: Nearly 280 arrests, 40+ guns confiscated as of Day Three

"Zero-tolerance" policy

Big picture view:

A centerpiece of the 2026 plan is a mandatory one-way traffic loop on the sand.

All beach traffic must enter at South Monkhouse Drive and exit at Stingaree Drive.

Within this six-mile "Event Zone," parking, stopping to unload trailers, and camping are strictly prohibited.

‘Continued success’

What they're saying:

Emergency responders say these logistical changes have already shown a measurable impact on safety.

"The traffic plan that was had in 2025... it reduced our calls from the previous year, from over 100 down to about 17 calls for the requirement for EMS to respond," said Doug Saunders, District Manager for Galveston County Emergency Services District #2. "I look forward to the continued success of this plan."

To ensure emergency access, officials have designated a 30-foot "Public Safety Zone" near the dunes, reserved exclusively for first responders. Saunders noted that during the peak of the event, 15 ambulances and a specialized incident management team will be stationed on the peninsula to reach both residents and visitors.

The law enforcement presence extends across the water to Galveston Island. The Galveston Police Department is prepared for the possibility of crowds shifting locations to avoid the peninsula’s strict restrictions.

"Should the crowds shift to Galveston, I’m in constant contact with Sheriff Fullen," said Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli. "We work very well together. He has a large contingency of law enforcement officers on the peninsula and is prepared to shift those resources to the city of Galveston if need be."

Balli emphasized that while Galveston is open to tourists, the city will maintain its standard for public conduct.

"Just know that this is a family-friendly island. We want you here... but also behave yourself," Balli said.

Beach rules and restrictions

What you can do:

Authorities have released specific guidelines for the duration of the event. Officials state these rules will be strictly enforced:

Traffic Flow: One-way eastbound traffic only between S. Monkhouse Dr. and S. Stingaree Dr.

Speed Limit: A 15 mph limit will be enforced on the beach.

Permits: A $10 Bolivar Beach Parking Permit is required for all vehicles. Stickers are available from "Beach Ambassadors" on the sand or at local businesses.

Vehicle Restrictions: Golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs are prohibited from operating within the designated Event Zone (Monkhouse to Stingaree).

Camping and Gatherings: Beach camping is prohibited through May 18. Mass gatherings are also prohibited under the Texas Natural Resources Code.

Prohibited Items: No glass containers, no bonfires, and no littering.

Dunes: Driving on or disturbing protected dunes is illegal.

Resident Access: Locals and renters must provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or homeowner placard, to enter restricted neighborhoods.

Why you should care:

Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen has been clear about the consequences for those who do not follow the guidelines: "If you choose not to obey the law, we will find a place for you in the Galveston County jail."