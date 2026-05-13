Willowbrook Mall to continue weekend 'youth curfew' until further notice

The Brief Willowbrook Mall says their ‘youth curfew’ will remain on Saturday's until further notice, that's according to a statement FOX 26 received on Wednesday afternoon. The Parental Guidance Required program was in response to recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth. Starting at 2 p.m. until closing, anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult who is at least 21. There has to be one adult for every four minors.



Willowbrook Mall says their "youth curfew" will remain on Saturday's until further notice, that's according to a statement FOX 26 received on Wednesday afternoon.

Weekly curfew at Willowbrook Mall

What we know:

The Parental Guidance Required program was in response to recent social media activity indicating the potential for disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth.

Starting at 2 p.m. until closing on Saturday, anyone in the mall under 18 years old has to be with an adult who is at least 21. There has to be one adult for every four minors.

If a person doesn't have a valid ID to prove that they're at least 18, they will not be allowed to stay at the mall without an adult. Officers will be at every entrance to check IDs for every person "who appear to be 17 years old or younger."

All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult. Also, the supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

What you can do:

For more about the program, click here.