Galveston County: Nearly 280 arrests, 40+ guns confiscated as of Jeep Weekend Day Three, officials say

The Brief Galveston County officials say the arrests are for nearly 300 misdemeanor charges and about 50 felony charges. Extra authorities will be present until Monday morning. The new rules have led to mixed reactions.



Galveston County officials have reported an increase in arrests as new rules and restrictions continue for Jeep Weekend.

Jeep Weekend 2025: Arrests as of Day 3

What we know:

On Sunday, the county sheriff's office reported a total of 275 arrests since increasing their enforcement on the Bolivar Peninsula this weekend.

Officials also say 42 guns have been recovered.

Over 160 arrests and 30 confiscated guns were reported on Saturday.

In their update, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says the arrests are related to a total of 278 misdemeanor charges and 52 felony charges.

What we don't know:

There is no information on any suspects, the charges, or why guns were confiscated.

What's next:

The Sheriff's Office plans to keep up their high vigilance until Monday morning.

"We are committed to closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all attendees and the surrounding community," officials said in a Facebook post. "Further updates will be provided as the event continues."

RELATED: Over 160 arrested by Jeep Weekend Day Two

New security measures for Jeep Weekend 2025

The backstory:

Jeep Weekend saw significant changes this year with the GCSO implementing new restrictions and checkpoints to enhance safety. Sheriff Jimmy Fullen has introduced several measures to prevent past issues, including shootings and assaults.

The number of first responders also increased for the event with over 520 officers from 16 agencies, 30 EMS units, and air support via Life Flight.

RELATED: Jeep Weekend: Increased law enforcement presence on Bolivar Peninsula

RELATED: Jeep weekend crackdown; Galveston County sheriff lays out new rules for rowdy event

‘A big impact’

What they're saying:

Many people say the increase in law enforcement led to a lower turnout for Jeep Weekend this year.

There has been mixed reaction to the new rules, but some locals say the changes have had a positive impact regarding safety.

"The increase in law enforcement presence has made a big impact," one homeowner said on Saturday. "You'd be able to hear the noise from the beach right now if they weren't here, doing what they're doing."