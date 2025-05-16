Jeep Weekend: Increased law enforcement presence on Bolivar Peninsula

The Brief Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula is experiencing increased law enforcement presence, with new restrictions and checkpoints implemented by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office to enhance safety. Attendees and local businesses have noticed the changes, with many supporting the measures for improved safety and reduced congestion. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is offering Uber rides to ensure safe transportation for those in need during the event.



What we know:

Crystal Beach is experiencing a heightened law enforcement presence, led by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, as Jeep Weekend kicks off.

Friday evening saw rows of cars at a standstill as attendees made their way to the annual event. Sheriff Jimmy Fullen has introduced several measures to prevent past issues, including shootings and assaults.

Law enforcement efforts

With over 520 officers from 16 agencies, 30 EMS units, air support via Life Flight, and checkpoints, Galveston County is fully prepared.

What they're saying:

"In years past, it was a fiasco, as everybody knows. You had shootings, kidnappings, sexual assault. So we comprised a plan. A traffic plan on how to get in and off the beach," Fullen said. "You’re not allowed to stop, stand, or park on the beach. Which we found in the years past when people were able to do that, they congregated. You got a gridlock on the beach. So when first responders had to respond to an emergency, they couldn’t do it."

Visitor reactions

Attendees have noticed the increased law enforcement presence. Erin Whistler, attending Jeep Weekend, said, "If it saves a person's life or keeps anybody from getting hurt, I suppose so." Tyler Whistler added, "We want to come out here and have a good time. That’s it. We don’t want no trouble. We don’t want to see no trouble. Just have a great time. Act civil, act peaceful."

Impact on local businesses

Businesses are also feeling the effects of the changes. Kellie Smith, manager of Nutty Beaver Hut, commented, "It’s for the safety of the employees, the safety of our customers. The highways tend to be overcrowded and just doesn’t seem worth the business. People fighting to get here."

Safety message

Law enforcement emphasizes the importance of safety. Steven Woodard from Texas DPS stated, "We don’t want anyone drinking and driving. We want you to wear your seatbelt because they truly do save lives. We want you to minimize those distractions in your vehicle. Don’t drive on the shoulder. Be safe."

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is offering Uber rides for those who may need them.