Over 160 arrested by Jeep Weekend Day Two; 30 guns recovered, Galveston County officials say

The Brief Authorities reported 161 arrests as of Day 2 of Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula. The arrests are reportedly related to felony and misdemeanor charges. Galveston officials have new restrictions for Jeep Weekend this year.



Over 160 arrests have been reported as of Day 2 for Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Arrests during Jeep Weekend 2025

What we know:

On Saturday, the County Sheriff's Office reported 161 arrests since adding their new restrictions for Jeep Weekend.

According to officials, the arrests are related to 23 felony charges and 165 misdemeanor charges.

The sheriff's office also says 30 firearms were recovered during the event.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified, and there is no other information on the charges.

New security measures for Jeep Weekend 2025

Big picture view:

Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula is seeing significant changes this year, with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office implementing new restrictions and checkpoints to enhance safety.

With over 520 officers from 16 agencies, 30 EMS units, air support via Life Flight, and checkpoints, Galveston County is fully prepared.

Friday evening saw rows of cars at a standstill as attendees made their way to the annual event. Sheriff Jimmy Fullen has introduced several measures to prevent past issues, including shootings and assaults.

The sheriff explained the following rules will be enforced this year:

No parking on the beach

No unloading trailers on beach

No golf carts, ATV's or dirt-bikes on the beach

No mass gatherings

No glass containers / littering on the beach

Stay off the dunes

Speed limit is 15 mph on the beach

Animals must be on a leash

No bonfires

He also outlined that traffic control will start on Friday, May 16th at 6 am and ends on Monday, May 19th at 12 am with public safety zones where there will be no stopping, standing or parking.

RELATED: Jeep Weekend: Increased law enforcement presence on Bolivar Peninsula

RELATED: Jeep weekend crackdown; Galveston County sheriff lays out new rules for rowdy event