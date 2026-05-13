Houston weather: Another warm day on the way for Thursday

The Brief Feeling early Summer heat with temperatures near 90 Steamy humidity builds into the weekend with more storms next week Hurricane season is around the corner



Hot days will continue across the Houston area for much of the week.

HOTTER DAYS HAVE RETURNED

Warmer days will continue this week across the Houston area. Temperatures will likely once again soar to around 90° Thursday. So remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water if you are working outside this week. Humidity will be on the rise this weekend. The only issue will be the chance for light ozone pollution typical for this time of year. Air quality alert remains in effect for Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties through Thursday evening.

RAIN-FREE STRETCH

A stable weather pattern will stick around through the rest of the week, keeping rain chances less than 10% through Saturday. Isolated storms are possible by Sunday with more widespread storm coverage likely Monday through Wednesday next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

HURRICANE SEASON AROUND THE CORNER

19 days and counting until the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Are you Ready? Now is a good time to check your emergency preparedness kit. NOAA is set to release their outlook of the upcoming season on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. CT.