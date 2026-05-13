Police investigating string of burglaries at apartment complex in Medical Center

The Brief Houston police say 9 apartments have been burglarized at 8181 Med Center Apartments along Fannin Street in the last two months. Several tenants believe they are being targeted and are moving out due to safety concerns. Police are investigating. At this time, it's unknown if the cases are connected.



Houston police are investigating a string of burglaries at the 8181 Med Center Apartments along Fannin Street after nine reported break-ins over the last two months.

What we know:

Tenants at the complex say they believe they are being targeted and are calling for increased security measures.

According to Houston police, since March 1, nine apartments have been burglarized at the gated community. Investigators say suspects in most cases appear to have entered through back doors.

One tenant shared photos showing damage to their apartment door following a break-in.

Several tenants reached out to FOX 26 to raise awareness about the recent burglaries.

Authorities say suspects have stolen high-value items including jewelry, gold, electronics, cash, and credit cards. Police also noted that in every reported case, no one was home at the time of the burglary.

Some tenants are especially concerned because several incidents reportedly showed little to no sign of forced entry. Residents believe suspects may be watching tenants’ routines and targeting apartments during the day after people leave.

Two tenants said tens of thousands of dollars worth of gold was stolen from their place.

Houston police say it is still unknown whether all of the burglaries are connected, though several tenants believe they are.

Police are encouraging tenants to take extra precautions, including:

Installing surveillance cameras

Leaving lights on while away

Reporting suspicious activity immediately

FOX 26 also reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Tenants say while the property is gated and has a security guard on-site, there are no surveillance cameras throughout the complex. Many residents are now pushing for the apartment complex to beef up security.