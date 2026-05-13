Spring couple warning others after terrifying ordeal while walking their 3 dogs

The Brief Richard and Carolyn Zewe were walking their three dogs near Mercer Gardens when two large white dogs emerged from a wooded area and began attacking. One pet’s collar was ripped off potentially saving it, while another suffered a neck bite; Richard Zewe fell into a ditch and required stitches. The couple urges walkers to carry protection and report any sightings of the loose dogs to Precinct 4 Constable’s Office or Harris County Animal Control.



A Sunday morning walk turned violent when two loose dogs—one believed to be a Dogo Argentino—attacked a couple and their pets along the Timberlane Hike and Bike Trail, leaving one man injured and a dog seriously bitten.

Spring couple attacked while walking their dogs

The backstory:

It happened Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

Richard and Carolyn Zewe say they were walking their three dogs on the Timberlane Hike and Bike Trail on Hirschfield Road near Sand Piper Lane.

They were near Mercer Gardens Greenhouses when two large white dogs came from the nearby wooded area.

One of the dogs, believed to be Dogo Argentino, first attacked one of the dogs Carolyn was walking.

He ripped off that dog's collar, which may have saved his life.

Next, the loose dog set his sights on Buckee, who Richard was walking.

After Buckee ended up in the ditch, Richard says he fell in the ditch too, leading to a trip to the emergency room for stitches.

Buckee suffered a bad bite on his neck, but it could have all ended much worse.

Walkers in the area should consider taking mace or a big stick.

After the attack, the Zewes say the attacking dog turned and calmly walked off. The other dog, they say, did nothing.

If you see the loose dogs, contact the Precinct 4 Constables office or Harris County Animal Control.