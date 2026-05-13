Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy involved in crash with another vehicle

The Brief A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Deputy and two other people were uninjured following a crash on Wednesday evening, officials said. Authorities stated the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 just south of Wellman Road around 8:30 p.m. Officials said a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle was struck by another vehicle.



A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Deputy and two other people were uninjured following a crash on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Deputy involved in crash

Authorities stated the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 just south of Wellman Road around 8:30 p.m.

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Officials said a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Authorities stated firefighters and medics evaluated the deputy and two other people. All declined to be taken to the hospital.