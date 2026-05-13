Ralphie May’s widow brings new documentary 'Come What May' to Houston

The Brief A new documentary is giving fans an intimate look at the life, legacy and struggles of late comedian Ralphie May. Come What May debuted in Houston at the River Oaks Theatre, where May’s widow, Lahna Turner, shared the story behind the film and why she felt it was important to tell Ralphie’s story in his own words. The documentary features archival footage of May before his passing, along with interviews from some of comedy’s biggest names. It follows his rise from the Houston comedy scene to national fame, while also exploring the personal battles behind the laughter.



A new documentary is giving fans an intimate look at the life, legacy and struggles of late comedian Ralphie May.

Come What May debuted in Houston at the River Oaks Theatre, where May’s widow, Lahna Turner, shared the story behind the film and why she felt it was important to tell Ralphie’s story in his own words.

The documentary features archival footage of May before his passing, along with interviews from some of comedy’s biggest names. It follows his rise from the Houston comedy scene to national fame, while also exploring the personal battles behind the laughter.

Turner is now taking the film on the road, giving audiences across the country a chance to remember Ralphie May not just as a comedian, but as a husband, father and larger-than-life entertainer whose impact is still felt in the comedy world today.