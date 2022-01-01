Nearly 10 arrested by Houston police officers for celebrating New Years with gunfire
HOUSTON - Law enforcement warned Houston residents it would be cracking down on reckless New Year celebrations and needless to say, they were not kidding.
BACKGROUND: Houston police warn against celebratory gunfire during New Year's
Among the reckless celebrations involved discouraging residents from celebrating with gunfire and according to the Houston Police Department, 9 people were arrested for doing just that.
"I told our community we were going after those who ignored our pleas and who instead decided to make a terrible and costly decision," HPD Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. "The only celebrating they did was in jail."
One of the people arrested was a teenager, who was not identified, but two other men were arrested - one for wounding his younger brother and the other for "deadly conduct." Their identities are below:
- Jose-Luis Campos, 29, with aggravated assault in the wounding of his younger brother, 24.
- Jorge Orduno, 23, with deadly conduct
The six others are charged with discharging a firearm in a metro area are:
- Cristian Teran, 28
- Noe Alexander Cornejo Santos, 31
- Milton Saul Vallejo, 20
- Elexis Monique Soto, 25
- Abraham Gonzalez-Quintero, 24
- Sergio Quintero, 41
- Juvenile male, 13
Advertisement