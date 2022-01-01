Nearly 10 arrested by Houston police officers for celebrating New Years with gunfire

Law enforcement warned Houston residents it would be cracking down on reckless New Year celebrations and needless to say, they were not kidding.

BACKGROUND: Houston police warn against celebratory gunfire during New Year's

Among the reckless celebrations involved discouraging residents from celebrating with gunfire and according to the Houston Police Department, 9 people were arrested for doing just that.

"I told our community we were going after those who ignored our pleas and who instead decided to make a terrible and costly decision," HPD Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. "The only celebrating they did was in jail."

One of the people arrested was a teenager, who was not identified, but two other men were arrested - one for wounding his younger brother and the other for "deadly conduct." Their identities are below:

Jose-Luis Campos, 29, with aggravated assault in the wounding of his younger brother, 24.

Jorge Orduno, 23, with deadly conduct

The six others are charged with discharging a firearm in a metro area are:

Cristian Teran, 28

Noe Alexander Cornejo Santos, 31

Milton Saul Vallejo, 20

Elexis Monique Soto, 25

Abraham Gonzalez-Quintero, 24

Sergio Quintero, 41

Juvenile male, 13

