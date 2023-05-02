Three men and two women were arrested by Precinct 4 Constable deputies on Sunday, April 30 in a stolen vehicle.

"We found several guns that had been automated into automatic machine guns," said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

"What do you need a machine gun for? You're obviously up to no good," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"They're not just riding around just to have these guns in their vehicle," Herman said. "These folks have intent to get out and put mayhem in the streets of Houston."

Within 48 hours, four of the five defendants are free from jail.

18-year-old Julian Martinez and 27-year-old Dioci Orozco got personal recognizance bonds or get out of jail free cards. 19-year-old Gibran Rivera was able to post a $50,000 cash bond, even though he's on probation.

"Twice," said Kahan. "He's on probation for aggravated assault of a family member that involves a gun. He's on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a gun."

27-year-old Manuel Cruz was also granted a $50,000 bond, even though he has five prior felony convictions.

"He's out on two PR bonds, including possession of a prohibited weapon, a machine gun," said Kahan. "He's had five felony convictions, and he's right back out in the community."

"The citizens of Harris County should be very concerned that these folks are out there doing these things with almost impunity," Herman said. "We arrest, then they get put in jail, and the next day or two, they're out."