Texas athletes might already know this, but a new study ranked three cities among the worst for running.

MORE STORIES OUT OF TEXAS

Researchers at Lawn Love looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities and based their findings on access to high-quality trails, pedestrian fatality rates, and climate.

The study found Killeen, Pasadena, and Amarillo, Texas among the 10 worst cities for running. Killeen was ranked third worst, Pasadena was fifth and Amarillo was 10th worst.

SEE ALSO: Pasadena named fourth-worst city for a hangover cure

San Francisco and New York, meanwhile were ranked the very best, respectively. Sadly, no Texas cities made the top 10, but San Antonio managed to be named 31st among the 200 cities.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

See the complete study and how other cities fared in comparison by clicking here.