3 Houston police officers shot near downtown, suspect identified

Authorities are on the scene after three Houston police officers were shot on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited but we're told the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of McGowen Street.

The three officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Houston police said the suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time.

Authorities tell FOX 26 the suspect has been identified and is currently in a SWAT standoff with police at the intersection of Lockwood and Lyons.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.