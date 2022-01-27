Houston Police Shootout: Suspect Roland Caballero has long rap sheet

Three Houston police officers were shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in downtown Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, who ran away from the scene after injuring three HPD officers, has been identified as Roland Caballero.

Roland Caballero, the suspected gunman in the shootout with Houston police that left three officers injured, later barricaded inside a home in the 1800 block of Lockwood.

Caballero, 31, then went into an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers after barricading himself in an apartment on Lyons and Lockwood. He fired multiple shots at officers, but no one was injured.

Police say he used an auto sear on a GLOCK, making it fully automatic. In a photo obtained by FOX 26 of the alleged weapon, it also has a drum round, a magazine with dozens of rounds.

Police say Roland Caballero used a GLOCK with an auto sear, making it fully automatic. The gun also has a drum round, a magazine with dozens of rounds.

The Houston native was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

FOX 26 was there when Caballero was rolled out on a stretcher. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he had a gunshot wound in the neck and was being transported to the hospital.



Caballero had two open warrants on felony charges filed just three weeks ago on January 6 for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carry of Weapon with a Felony Conviction.

Court documents show Caballero has a long rap sheet of felonies and misdemeanors, dating back to 2008. Below is a timeline of his past charges and convictions.

Timeline of Roland Caballero's criminal charges

December 19, 2008

Deadly Conduct (Misdemeanor)*

*plea bargain for 5 days in jail

July 3, 2009

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (Felony)*

*given 3 years in prison

December 30, 2009

Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces (Misdemeanor)*

*plea bargain for 23 days in jail

November 18, 2010

Prohibited Item in Correctional Facility (Felony)*

*given two years in confinement

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (Felony)*

*dismissed due to above conviction

Roland Caballero, 31, the suspected gunman who injured three Houston police officers in a shootout, has a long criminal rap sheet. Here are his previous mugshots.

September 9, 2013

Felon in Possession of a Weapon (Felony)*

*plea agreement for 5 years in prison

December 12, 2013

Possession of Controlled Substance - Heroin more than 4oz less than 200oz (Felony)*

*plea agreement for 5 years in prison

March 14, 2014

Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces (Misdemeanor)*

*dismissed due to two 2013 convictions

May 1, 2014

Tampering or Fabricating Evidence (Felony)*

*dismissed due to two 2013 convictions

August 14, 2017

Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine more than 1 gram less than 4 grams (Felony)*

*plea bargain: PCS of less than 1 gram conviction for 1 year in state jail

June 28, 2019

Possession of Controlled Substance - Heroin more than 4oz less than 200oz (Felony)*

*dismissed

February 2, 2020

Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)*

*dismissed

January 6, 2022

Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Felony)*

Unlawful Carry Weapon with Felony Conviction (Felony)*

*He had open warrants on both of these felony charges