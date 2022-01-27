Expand / Collapse search

Houston Police Shootout: Witness shares cell-phone video from intense gunfight between officers

By and
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gunfight leaves three Houston police officers shot

Exclusive video shows the gunfight between a suspect and Houston police officers on a street just south of downtown. At least one gunman is seen running from the scene as officers give chase. Three officers were injured in this exchange. Credit: Ben Simon

HOUSTON - FOX 26 has received exclusive video of a cellphone video that captured the intense moments of a shootout near downtown Houston, where three officers were injured. 

BACKGROUND: 3 HPD officers shot, said to be in stable condition; suspect barricaded

Video provided by Ben Simon shows police officers firing back as several shots are heard ringing out in Midtown on Hutchins St. 

Houston Police Shootout: Witness who recorded shootout speaks

FOX 26 Reporter Isiah Carey speaks with a man who recorded the shootout between Houston police officers and a suspect near the Midtown area. Three police officers were injured in this shooting.

Our Isiah Carey spoke with Mr. Simon, who says he was working when the incident unfolded. 

"I was just wrapping up a Zoom call and seeing a car flying around the corner, and just crash," he said. "So I immediately was about to call 911 and the cops are right behind them. As soon as you know, as soon as the first patrol car showed up, it must have sounded like fireworks."

Houston Police Shootout: Dispatch Audio released by HPD

The Houston Police Department released dispatch audio from the search for the suspect that injured three officers in a shooting and the reporting of the officer injuries.

He added in the many years he's lived in the neighborhood, it's unusual to experience this level of danger. 

"This is the most action that I've seen in 13 years," he explained.

Click the video above to see the full interview with our Isiah Carey and Ben Simon.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP