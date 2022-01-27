Houston Police Shootout: Witness shares cell-phone video from intense gunfight between officers

FOX 26 has received exclusive video of a cellphone video that captured the intense moments of a shootout near downtown Houston, where three officers were injured.

Video provided by Ben Simon shows police officers firing back as several shots are heard ringing out in Midtown on Hutchins St.

Our Isiah Carey spoke with Mr. Simon, who says he was working when the incident unfolded.

"I was just wrapping up a Zoom call and seeing a car flying around the corner, and just crash," he said. "So I immediately was about to call 911 and the cops are right behind them. As soon as you know, as soon as the first patrol car showed up, it must have sounded like fireworks."

He added in the many years he's lived in the neighborhood, it's unusual to experience this level of danger.

"This is the most action that I've seen in 13 years," he explained.

Click the video above to see the full interview with our Isiah Carey and Ben Simon.

