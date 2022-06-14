22-year-old convicted felon accused of killing 9-year-old girl was free from jail on multiple felony bonds

While Jeremiah Jones claims to FOX 26 he's innocent, he's got quite the rap sheet at just 22-years-old.

"When he was 18-years-old in 2018, you've got a page worth of criminal offenses in Harris County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

BACKGROUND: Man wanted for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter arrested, claims he didn't do it

The criminal justice system gave Jones break after break, but that didn't stop him from racking up new criminal charges while out on bond. He was even out on bond in Fort Bend County.

"Five days ago, pled guilty to felony theft, and sentenced to 172 days, and then I see time served," Kahan said.

Get this. The Fort Bend County DA's office tells us Jones served his 172 days while being in and out of the Harris County Jail and Fort Bend County Jail for bond violations.

RELATED: BACKGROUND: 9-year-old girl 'executed' by mom's ex-boyfriend in Heights, police say

Instead of revoking his bond for felon in possession of a weapon, Harris County 338th Criminal District Court Judge Ramona Franklin just raised the bond amount.

Jones bonded out again on June 1.

"He's actually out on three felony bonds, because he's out on the burglary again. He's out on felon in possession of a weapon, a gun again, now he's out on another bond for evading arrest," Kahan said.

MORE BREAKING BOND

On Monday, police say Jones shot his ex-girlfriend and shot and killed her 9-year-old daughter in the Heights.

"Before she was even shot, he went directly to the bedroom, and for the most part executed this 9-year-old girl," said HPD Detective Sergeant Michael Cass.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

We asked Jones if he's innocent and why did his ex-girlfriend say he shot the little girl.

"Honestly I really don't know," Jones said. "I'm trying to get all of this resolved, because I was at a gas station on camera minutes before they say, 15 to 20 minutes before they say, this happened."

"She became the 175th victim of what I call the Harris County bond pandemic," said Kahan. "Bottom line, none of this should have ever, ever happened."