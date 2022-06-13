9-year-old girl 'executed' by mom's ex-boyfriend in Heights, police say; suspect on run

Houston police are searching for the gunman who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head, killing her, and injuring her mother on Monday evening.

HPD says the shooting happened at the Camden apartment complex in the 400 block of Oxford St. in the Heights, just before 10 p.m.

Police say a mother was at home with her three children, ages 1, 3 and 9, watching television when her ex-boyfriend showed up at their apartment.

HPD says the family was then separated and the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Jones, did the unthinkable.

"The family got separated. The suspect here, executed a 9-year-old little girl in the apartment with a handgun," said Detective Sgt. Michael Cass. "He then went after the mother, and she was shot."

RELATED: 7-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting at east Harris County home

The child was transported by ambulance with a gun shot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother was shot in the shoulder area. She was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD is looking for a capital murder charge against Jones, 22, and is seeking an arrest warrant for his capture.

He is allegedly out on bond for other gun-related crimes.

Jones is described as 6' tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and slides. Police are searching for his vehicle, described as a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with the paper tag: RTY0500.

MORE: Woman killed in SE Houston shooting, police investigating

Police say the other two children in the apartment were not injured, and have been taken to family members.