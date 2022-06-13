Woman killed in SE Houston shooting, police investigating

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Monday night.

Authorities were called out to the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

When officials arrived, a woman in her 30's was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they learned the actual shooting occurred in a different location when the victim and occupants of a vehicle were driving down the road.

That's when, authorities said, another vehicle pulled up next to them, shot in the vehicle, fatally striking the woman.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The suspect is described to be a young Black male driving a dark-colored Toyota SUV with out-of-state tags.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact authorities.