Three boys shot by masked gunman outside SE Houston apartment complex

Three boys are recovering after being shot outside an apartment complex in the Clear Lake area overnight.

Police say they were called to reports of a shooting at the complex located in the 1200 block of Redford Street near the Gulf Freeway around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers found the three victims, believed to be between the ages of 12 to 16, with gunshot wounds.

The teens' parents told investigators that they were sitting on a curb when a gunman wearing a gray hoodie and mask approached them and began shooting.

One male between 12-13 years of age was shot in the chest. He was transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Another male between 13-15 was shot in the thigh and back. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg before EMS arrived. He was transported by ambulance and is in stable condition.

The third male, 16, was able to run off and was picked up by a private vehicle and taken to the hospital. He was shot in the leg and foot, and is in stable condition.

At this time there is no known motive, but the investigation and search for the gunman remains underway.