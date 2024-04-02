The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just wrapped up last month, but you can already mark your calendar for the next one.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the 93rd Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held March 4 to March 23 next year.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The annual Houston tradition features competitions, a carnival, food, live entertainment and other fun activities. The entertainment lineup will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ran from February 27 to March 17 and drew more than 2.5 million guests.