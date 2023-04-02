Authorities in west Houston say a case of jealousy led to a man shooting two men after they were seen talking to his girlfriend.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they received a call overnight Sunday around 2 a.m. for a shooting at Haze Hookah Lounge in the 13900 block of Westheimer.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Two men then ran up to the responding officers, and one of them was shot in the leg and back. He was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, while the other was detained for questioning.

Initial details from Lt. Izaguirre with HPD is the two men were talking to a woman at the hookah lounge when her boyfriend got upset. He then pulled out a gun and started shooting at them.

We're told at between 14-15 shell casings were recovered at the scene and a gun underneath a silver car was left behind at the scene, but it's unclear who it belongs to.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

No additional information was shared, as of this writing.