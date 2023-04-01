Multiple people reportedly stabbed in Spring, officials investigating

An investigation is underway after multiple people were said to be stabbed in Spring.

Details are limited at this time, but Constable Mark Herman's Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of McCleester Drive in reference to a weapons disturbance. The caller reported a stabbing incident.

Reports say multiple people with stab wounds were taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released this time and people are asked to avoid the area.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.