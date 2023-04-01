Man had hand chopped off in north Harris County, police say

Harris County deputies are trying to piece together what happened after a man was found covered in blood and missing a body part.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies responded to the 23200 block of Aldine Westfield about a man with his hand chopped off and covered in blood.

Officials say they later found the man and took him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

There have been no reports on what led to the incident.