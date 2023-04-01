12-member crew in custody after multiple armed robberies in Houston, one in Austin

Another member of a 12-person robbery crew has received a prison sentence for their role in a string of armed robberies in Houston.

31-year-old Denzell Devow Lucious of Houston was sentenced to a total of 14 years in federal prison for a string of armed robberies including one where shots were fired, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 22.

Lucious received 7 years for the robberies and a consecutive 7 years for aiding and abetting the use of a gun during a crime of violence, reports say. His term will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Lucious was part of a 12-person crew, all from Houston.

The other members previously convicted and sentenced were Lontay Lavelle Young, 39, Deshaun Devon Waldrup, 27, Edward Ray Lavergne Jr., 39, Jesse Markise McQueen, 32, Kevin Craig Gray, 38, Louis Jerome Hines, 44, Terry Dwight Washington, 37, Tony Dontrel Young, 32, Barry Lloyd Jones, 30, Ross White-Leonard, 33, and Kenneth Dewayne Cooper, 34.

Ten of the other members have already received their prison sentences.

Lontay Young, Tony Young, Waldrup, Lavergne, McQueen, White-Leonard, and Jones received respective sentences of 209, 132, 125, 114, 180, 102, and 156 months, respectively. Gray and Washington received 147 months, while Hines was sentenced to 171 months, records say.

Cooper is still waiting to receive his sentencing.

According to officials, the group was part of at least six robberies in six months at different businesses.

On Oct. 22, 2015, Lontay Young and Hines robbed a Family Dollar store on Wayside in Houston.

Then, on Jan. 11, 2016, Jones, Cooper, Lucious, and McQueen drove out of Houston to rob the Ben Bridge Jewelers at Barton Springs Mall in Austin and stole Rolex watches and jewelry.

Almost two weeks later, the group and Tony Young robbed the Kay Jewelers in the Houston Premium Outlet Mall. McQueen distracted the security guard while the robbery occurred.

Reports say Jones, Cooper, and Young robbed the employees at gunpoint while Lucious served as a lookout. They again stole numerous watches and jewelry.

On March 3, 2016, Lontay Young, Washington, Gray, and Lavergne also robbed the ANF Auto Finance on North Shepherd Drive. They pretended to be customers at first and then Gray pulled out a gun. They stole cash and property from the business, employees, and customers.

Lontay Young and Waldrup robbed the Cash America Pawn on Jensen Drive on March 9, 2016. Young then robbed the Affordable Furniture store on the North Freeway on March 17, 2016, with Jones and White-Leonard.

During the furniture store robbery, officials arrived on the scene, and shots were fired.

All members of the crew will remain in custody.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted the investigation in conjunction with police departments in Houston and Austin and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.