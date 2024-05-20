In the wake of the recent storm, several Houston restaurants are stepping up to provide free meals to those in need. Here's a roundup of where you can find a hot meal and support during these challenging times:

Underbelly Burger

Location: 1222 Witte Road, Spring Branch

Underbelly Burger is offering free burgers to Houstonians who need a hot meal. Customers can pay what they can afford, or get their meal for free. They are accepting cash and Venmo, with a limit of one free burger per person. Due to a power outage, they are cooking from their grill trailer out front. This offer is available now until they run out of burgers.

Feges BBQ

Update Time: 11:00 AM

Feges BBQ is without power but is firing up its smoker to provide free meals for the community. The neighborhood has been very hard hit, and they are committed to helping out by offering meals starting at 11 am.

Jūn in the Height

Pickup Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Jūn in the Heights is also without power but is assembling free food boxes for the community. These boxes can be picked up between 1 pm and 4 pm.

My Fit Foods

Locations: Buffalo Speedway and The Heights

My Fit Foods is offering assistance to those affected by the storm. Despite the Heights' location being without power, they are operating out of a truck at 2802 N Shepherd Dr Ste 100. They provided one free meal for individuals without electricity at their Buffalo Speedway location at 3239 Southwest Fwy. Additionally, they offer a 30% discount for individuals to restock their fridges once power is restored.

Lena’s Asian Kitchen

Meal Pickup Time: Monday to Wednesday, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Lena’s Asian Kitchen, in partnership with Kim Son Restaurant, is giving out 200 portions of meals daily from Monday to Wednesday. Meals can be picked up at LAK Kitchen from 11 AM to 2 PM or until supplies run out. If you have been affected by the storm, visit their location at 10887 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, 77099, to pick up meals for you and your loved ones.

Volunteers Needed:

Lena’s Asian Kitchen is seeking volunteers to help serve food from 11 AM to 2 PM, Monday to Wednesday. If you're interested in volunteering, please contact lena@lenasasiankitchen.com or call 832-216-3462.

Food/Drink Sponsors:

If you wish to donate food to Lena’s Asian Kitchen's Meal Drive, they welcome donations of lunch, dinner, bread, or water. Reach out to contribute to their efforts.

To Donate:

You can donate to help feed more people during these tough times via Zelle (832-216-3462, Lena’s Kitchen LLC) or Venmo (trangle752).

Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club

Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones have joined forces with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston, the Spring Branch Boys and Girls Club, Mercy Chefs, and TDEM to provide hot meals and nonperishable food items to individuals and families recovering from the storm beginning at 4:30 PM at Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club, 8575 Pitner Rd.

Southern Smoke

Support for Workers: Southern Smoke is collecting donations to aid restaurant and hospitality workers who have been impacted by the storm or have lost income due to workplace disruptions. Donations can be made at Southern Smoke's Emergency Relief Fund.

These generous efforts highlight the strength and resilience of the Houston community. If you're in need of a meal or know someone who is, visit these locations and support the local businesses offering help during this difficult time.