In the wake of the storm that left many Houstonians without power, Preslee's is extending a generous offer to Houston's linemen, who have been working to restore power to the city following the devastating storm.

The restaurant, situated at 1430 W 19th Street, is providing linemen with a complimentary meal from their lunch menu throughout the week.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Linemen involved in the restoration efforts can choose from a selection of dishes from Preslee's lunch menu, including Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken, Classic Burger with fries, Lunch Fried Shrimp, Lunch Fried Fish, House Salad with chicken, Blackened Chicken, and Fried Chicken Sandwich.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Preslee's initiative seeks to express appreciation for the vital work done by linemen.