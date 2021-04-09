2 men injured after shots fired from car in northwest Harris County

article

Authorities say two men were shot by someone who opened fire from a car outside of a home in northwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of N Trafalgar CT around 2:47 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a man who lives at the residence and his two nephews returned home from a bar and met with the vehicle out front.

Deputies say there was a verbal altercation between the men and someone in the car, and then someone in the car started shooting.

One of the men was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the leg. One was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, and the other man was transported by ambulance.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple people were in the vehicle, but it’s unclear how many of them were shooting.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says they will speak with witnesses and review video.

The investigation is ongoing.

