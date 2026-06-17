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$6 million in counterfeit FIFA World Cup merchandise seized in Houston area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 17, 2026 5:26 PM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 5:26 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston-area CBP officers reportedly seized thousands of dollars of counterfeit FIFA products.
    • The seizure reportedly included thousands of jerseys, soccer balls, and counterfeit Apple products.
    • CBP says they use tools to seize counterfeit products ahead of major events.

HOUSTON - U.S. Customs and Border officials (CBP) reportedly found millions of dollars worth of counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise in Houston.

Fake FIFA products found in Houston

What we know:

CBP officials say their Houston/Galveston Trade Enforcement officers seized over $6 million worth of products for "Intellectual Property Rights violations, including trademarks owned by FIFA."

Officers reported the following items:

  • 12,000 Adidas soccer jerseys
  • 4,5000 Adidas FIFA Soccer balls
  • 4,4000 pairs of athletic shoes
  • 69 FIFA packages with 2,200 counterfeit Apple watches and earbuds with FIFA logo
  • Toys
  • Perfumes
Image 1 of 5

(Photos courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection)

CBP says that they use "intelligence gathering" and analyze previous trends for major events like the FIFA World Cup. Their goal is to target those who receive shipments of counterfeit goods.

According to CBP, most shipments come from China and are sent for sale in and outside the US.

What we don't know:

Other details about these items are not available.

The Source: US Customs and Border Protection 

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonFIFA World CupTop Stories