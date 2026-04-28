2 Houston-area men sentenced to life in prison for roles in murder-for-hire plot against wrong man

The Brief Two men have been sentenced to life for their roles related to a conspiracy that resulted in the shooting of a Katy man on his way to work, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck. According to a release, a federal jury deliberated for approximately two days before convicting 43-year-old Michael Seery of Katy, and 52-year-old Ricardo Obando Jr. of Houston, following an eight-day trial. In the release, officials stated, at trial, the jury heard the men plotted the murder over the course of months and executed their plan in the early morning of Feb. 4, 2025. Obando shot the victim several times as the man was traveling on his way to work. The victim sustained gunshots wounds to his neck, torso and hand, but ultimately survived.



Two men have been sentenced to life for their roles related to a conspiracy that resulted in the shooting of a Katy man on his way to work, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

Harris County crime: Two men sentenced to life behind bars for roles in murder-for-hire plot against the wrong man

According to a release, a federal jury deliberated for approximately two days before convicting 43-year-old Michael Seery of Katy, and 52-year-old Ricardo Obando Jr. of Houston, following an eight-day trial.

Officials said both men were sentenced to life by U.S. District Judge David Hittner.

The backstory:

In the release, officials stated, at trial, the jury heard the men plotted the murder over the course of months and executed their plan in the early morning of Feb. 4, 2025. Obando shot the victim several times as the man was traveling on his way to work. The victim sustained gunshots wounds to his neck, torso and hand, but ultimately survived.

Officials stated Seery hired Obando to kill a man he believed had an affair with Seery’s wife while Seery was in prison. Cell phone evidence demonstrated how Obando conducted extensive surveillance and a failed attempt on the victim before finally executing the plot.

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According to the release, Obando shot the victim using a firearm equipped with a silencer while the man was driving to work on Highway 99. Jurors heard testimony from the victim and watched the actual footage of the shooting captured on his in-car camera system, which showed the moment of the shooting and the subsequent 911 call.

In reality, Seery targeted the wrong person, officials said in the release. The actual intended target had moved out of the residence where Seery believed he lived.

The intended target testified, as did Seery’s wife, officials said. The jury heard about the affair that had occurred 12 years prior and that Seery could not get over it. Testimony revealed that even in January 2025, a few weeks before the murder attempt, Seery was angry about the affair.

Evidence included multiple photos of various firearms and firearm parts found at Seery’s home and storage unit. The jury also saw the 3D printer Seery used to manufacture the weapon and silencer that Obando is believed to have used, officials said.

Seery had paid Obando through his business to carry out the crime, the release stated.



Officials stated the defense attempted to convince the jury there was no evidence about the real intended target or that there was any relationship between the two men and the actual victim, or the intended target. Obando’s defense disputed cellular phone evidence, while Seery claimed he was not involved at in the conspiracy. The jury did not believe any of those claims and found the two men guilty as charged.

What's next:

Both have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.