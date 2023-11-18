The deaths of two inmates at the Harris County Jail this year have been linked to drug-laced papers, and a man is now facing charges, according to court documents.

Ronald Lewis, 77, has been charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Records show he was arrested on Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to court documents, Lewis is accused of delivering drug-laced papers to jail inmates in exchange for money. He allegedly met with multiple inmates from July 20 through Nov. 17.

Court documents allege that several inmates reported adverse side effects, and two inmates died as a result of the substances Lewis brought into the jail.

Court documents identified the substance as methoxy dimethyl oxobutane.