$2.6 million in rent relief available to Harris County residents

More rent relief will soon be available to Harris County residents who are facing eviction after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County Commissioners Court approved an additional $2.6 million in spending, which county officials estimate will support as many as 304 families.

The program seeks the involvement of Harris County property landlords in support of the eviction prevention measures.

The Harris County Community Services Department will administer the application and approval process for this tranche of funding. Residents must apply by taking the COVID-19 event survey online by visiting the HCCSD website or on ReadyHarris.org.

The $2.6 million is from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Grant Program set aside specifically for COVID-19 relief.

To optimize these efforts, this program requires participation from area landlords. Landlords must agree to waive late fees/penalties and not pass court fees to the tenant in order for renters to be eligible.

Last Year, Harris County Commissioners approved $30-million in general funds to support residents who fell behind on their mortgage and rent due to economic hardships created by the COVID-19 event.

Commissioners' court also approved approximately $13 Million in HUD CDBG dollars to assist residents, last year.