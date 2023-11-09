The 51-year-old truck driver who led police on a 160-mile chase in an 18-wheeler has appeared in court to face multiple charges.

Christopher John Lubowski is currently facing charges of possessing a controlled substance and evading a motor vehicle. Specifically, he is charged with a third-degree offense for evading a motor vehicle, and the bond set for this charge is $100,000. Possession of a controlled substance is a separate charge, with a bond of $50,000.

The dashcam video captured intense moments during the two-and-a-half-hour pursuit, which started in Roman Forest and ended in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Roman Forest Police Sergeant Jeff Campbell, who initiated the chase, defended the decision not to call it off. He cited Lubowski's erratic driving before the pursuit began. Despite several crashes during the chase, no severe injuries were reported, with one person sent to the hospital.

Lubowski, an employee of the trucking company, was found with 16 grams of a controlled substance, testing positive for methamphetamine. The court appearance will determine Lubowski's legal consequences, providing updates on the outcome of this unusual and lengthy incident.