14-year-old girl shot when someone opened fire into car she was in

A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a car on Houston's south side just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Houston police officers were called out to a home in the 4800 block of Burma Rd., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a different scene at Cullen and Yellowstone. That's where they believe people in two different vehicles got into some argument.

The vehicle the teen was in then began to leave the scene, when someone fired shots into that car. The teen was hit.

She was driven to the home on Burma where 911 was called.

The 14-year-old was then taken in stable condition to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital.

HPD did not release any suspect information, but its investigation is ongoing.