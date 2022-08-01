Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston.

According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.

HPD says the victim's brother was driving down Hillcroft when he got into an accident with a red pickup truck with Hispanic males inside.

The truck started following him, so he called his brother for help.

When he arrived, a fight broke out between the brothers and the men in the red pickup.

One brother was assaulted and the other one, who arrived to help, was stabbed in the chest and hit in the head.

They drove to an apartment complex on De Moss Dr. where the victim lived, and they called 911.

The fire department came to the scene load and transported the stabbing victim in critical condition to a hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Now police are trying to piece all the events together and are searching for the suspect red pickup truck.