2 dead after shooting at gas station in SE Houston

Two people are dead in southeast Houston after a shooting outside a gas station on Monroe Road.

Houston police say they believe the victims had a planned meetup with two others just before 2 a.m. Monday, and surveillance video shows the suspected shooter getting out of a black Nissan into a white Mercedes. That’s when an argument ensues, and shots were fired.

One of the victims gets out of the car and seeks help inside the gas station. They were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The shooter then takes off with the Mercedes with another victim still inside. He then dumps the body along Pearland Parkway before getting into a chase with police. The suspect crashes out and is arrested on Dixie Farm Road.

Police say the driver of the Nissan fled the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody at a residence, but right now detectives are only naming him as a person of interest.

"We’ve only seen one shooter, and he’s in the white vehicle," said Sergeant Michael Arrington. "The person who drove that shooter here was the person driving the second vehicle, the black one. So we need to interview him and find out what his involvement was, if he knew this was a planned operation or if this was something that just happened."

Arrington said there was a lot of money found here on scene, but it’s unclear if this is related to a drug deal gone wrong.

"[We’re] still having our CSU process all the scenes and the vehicles, but that’s going to take time because there are steps we have to follow as far as getting the proper search warrants and things like that for the vehicles for the potential suspects," he said.

So far, HPD has not released the identification of all parties involved.