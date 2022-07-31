Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for Justice one month later; 50K reward offered

It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in North Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose.

Kristena Watters laid her daughter 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3rd, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.

"My baby didn't have a chance, when I heard the bullet hit my car; my heart stopped," Watters recalled.

Khamaya's 8-year-old brother who was in the back seat with her was also shot, he's still having complications with the bullet left lodged in his arm.

"He got out the shower, and he's like mom, mom, mom, my arm, the bullet's coming out… He says it just burns and itches, but just seeing the same bullet that went through your sister's face and into your arm," Watters said.

Weeks have passed since the shooting and Khamaya's killer still hasn't been captured, Watters says somebody out there knows something, and she's begging them to speak up.

"Do the right thing, but nobody wants to do the right thing because it's snitching, there's a 5-year-old who's not going to get justice and there were too many people outside," said Watters.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now $50,000. If you know something, do the right thing and call Crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS