1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

article

A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told police at least two men were driving a dark-colored vehicle heading westbound on Rush Creek when they opened fire. Another car at a stop sign with two children, both 5 and 8 years old, respectively, inside the car, were hit.

The mother, according to HPD Asst. Chief Hatcher, who was driving and realized what had just happened took off and rushed her children to Houston Northwest Hospital. Sadly, the 5-year-old died from their injuries, while the 8-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Officers said they have little to no suspect information and were unsure if the mother's vehicle was the intended target. An investigation remains underway, where authorities are asking the public with any information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.