10-year-old shot in the head in Galveston County, authorities investigating

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the head in far west Galveston County on Tuesday.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the shooting happened in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street in far west Galveston County between Santa Fe and Alvin.

Trochesset said what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.