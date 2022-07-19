Expand / Collapse search
10-year-old shot in the head in Galveston County, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Updated 6:17PM
Galveston County
FOX 26 Houston
10-year-old shot in the head in Galveston County

Photo from the scene where a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head in far west Galveston County.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the head in far west Galveston County on Tuesday. 

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the shooting happened in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street in far west Galveston County between Santa Fe and Alvin

Trochesset said what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 