1 killed in shooting at gas station in SE Houston, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Photo from the scene via SkyFOX. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Houston

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on the 8900 block of Broadway at a gas station. 

When the officers arrived, they found one person was killed. 

The suspect fled on foot. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll update with any additional information as we receive it. 