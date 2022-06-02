1 dead in possible road rage shooting in NW Harris County: sheriff

article

One person is dead after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The shooting occurred near Hollister and Beltway 8 on Thursday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a road rage shooting may have occurred on the main lanes of the tollway.

A passenger in a vehicle was struck and died at the scene.

Homicide and crime scene unit investigators are en route.