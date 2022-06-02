1 dead in possible road rage shooting in NW Harris County: sheriff
One person is dead after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County, officials say.
The shooting occurred near Hollister and Beltway 8 on Thursday morning.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a road rage shooting may have occurred on the main lanes of the tollway.
A passenger in a vehicle was struck and died at the scene.
Homicide and crime scene unit investigators are en route.