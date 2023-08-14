Foodies and Friends - Savoir - HRW

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Savoir

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE HRW Menu

In this episode of Foodies and Friends Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone talk with Toby Schwebel about the lunch and dinner menus at Savoir.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $39 dinner sold Savoir will donate $5.00 to the Houston Food Bank and for every HRW lunch sold they will donate $3.00. The Houston Food Bank can turn a $3.00 donation into 9 nutritious meals for people in need.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks @houstonrestaurantweeks