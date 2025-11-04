article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 17 that was put forward by HJR 34. The measure allows the state legislature to create property tax exemptions for increases in a property’s value if the added value comes from border security construction. It only applies to property located in counties along the Mexican border.



Texas voters Tuesday approved Proposition 17 that allows for a tax exemption for increases in a property’s value along the Mexican border.

HJR 34 only applies to properties in counties located along Texas’ southern border. The exemption also only applies to increases in property value related to the construction of border security infrastructure and related improvements.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements."

Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See live election results as they come in below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.