SJR 59 creates two new funds designed to support the Texas State Technical College System.



Proposition 1, to better fund a state education system, passed with Texas voters Tuesday.

SJR 59 creates two new funds designed to support the Texas State Technical College System: the Permanent Technical Institution Infrastructure Fund and the Available Workforce Education Fund.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System."

The funds are designed to provide consistent funding for acquiring land, construction for buildings, repairs, library books and acquiring capital equipment for TSTC campuses.

