Early voting brings 125K to the polls in Harris Co. on Day 1

The Brief More than 125,000 voters cast a vote on the first day of early voting in Harris County. Voting numbers were up in Fort Bend and Montgomery counties compared to 2016 and 2020. In Texas, early voting runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.



More than 100,000 Harris County voters showed up to the polls for the first day of early voting Monday, with Fort Bend and Montgomery counties seeing increased early voting turn out compared to previous elections.

In Harris County, 125,472 voters showed up to cast their votes Monday. The number was down slightly from the first day of early voting in 2020 when 128,000 votes were cast, but the in-person voters were still a major increase over the 67,471 voters who showed up on the first day of early voting in 2016.

The number represents 3.71 percent of the county's more than 2.6 million registered voters.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth says she expects 70 percent of voters to cast a ballot early in the county for this election.

Fort Bend County saw more than 30,000 early voters Monday, nearly double the first day voters of 2020. Only 12,853 voters cast a ballot on the first day of early voting in 2020, while 18,217 voted on the first day in 2016.

Montgomery County voters turned out to the tune of 16,545 day one voters, a more than 6,000 voter increase over 2020's 10,378. In 2016, 12,480 voters cast a vote on the first day of early voting.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024 election begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Early Voting Locations:

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Brazoria County | Fort Bend County | Galveston County | Harris County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Wharton County