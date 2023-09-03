Ken Paxton's impeachment trial set to start Tuesday morning- What's Your Point?

"I think the state of Texas deserves this trial. Every citizen ought to have a chance to see this happen, see it play out and see this evidence and know exactly what happened with their Attorney General. — Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Legal analyst

Longtime Fox 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico articulates in expert fashion what I genuinely hope is the belief of most Texans.

Guilty or innocent - it's high time to hear the facts and the first hand accounts surrounding Ken Paxton's actions.

Ken Paxton impeachment trial: How we got here

And yet, there is a significant possibility this impeachment trial will never get that far, if, as a matter of political expedience a majority of Republican senators buy into the so-called "forgiveness doctrine" - which suggests Texas voters, by and large, knew about Paxton's alleged misdeeds - and re-elected him in 2022 despite them all.

Bottom line, the GOP senate majority has the numbers to grant Paxton's motion to dismiss - on day one of this historic proceeding.

Chris Tritico continues, "So they may want to grant these motions kick it out, not let these people testify publicly, and then politically ride that storm out because nobody heard the evidence."

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT

There is a mountain of pressure from the hard right wing of the Texas Republican Party to snuff-out this prosecution before it gets rolling for all to hear and see.

Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Tickets, how to watch in-person