The public will be able to attend suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial but must have a ticket.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis daily. Tickets will be distributed separately for the morning and afternoon sessions.

The impeachment trial begins on Sept. 5 in the Texas Senate.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

How to get a ticket to the impeachment trial

Tickets will be distributed on the third floor outside of the Senate Gallery. Morning session tickets will be handed out beginning at 7:30 a.m. until they run out. Tickets for the afternoon session will begin 45 minutes before the Senate Gallery reopens for that session.

Officials say all Senate Gallery seating will be open, except for two press sections and the Senate section.

Rules for viewing the impeachment trial

Those who wish to watch the impeachment trial in the Senate Gallery must abide by some rules:

A ticket will be required for reentry during a session, so hold on to it.

Everyone is required to remain seated at all times.

The following items are not allowed: food or drinks, cameras, electronic music devices, and games.

Cellphones, PDAs and similar electronic devices must be turned off or set to vibrate.

No clapping, talking or demonstrations are allowed.

Anyone who violates the rules will be immediately removed from the Senate Gallery and won’t be allowed to reenter for the remainder of the day.