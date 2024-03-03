Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the Texas border- What's Your Point?

Watch FOX 26 News streaming on FOX Local and shows like What's Your Point? and more on demand. Click here to get started

Both contenders for the White House… The current president....and his predecessor, visiting the Texas border this week...almost simultaneously. Must be an election coming up. . .

:This is a Joe Biden invasion. This is a Joe Biden invasion over the past three years." — Donald Trump, Republican primary candidate for president

"It’s time to act. Its long past time to act. They desperately need more resources. You need more agents, more officers, more judges." — President Joe Biden, Democratic primary candidate for president



I've got to say. That's pretty "rich" Mr. President... given the eight or nine million people who've already crossed without permission.

This was Joe Biden’s second trip to the Texas border as president, and he called on Congress to resurrect that failed Senate deal....which offered additional enforcement resources but barely any policy change.

