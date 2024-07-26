*Watch Forecasting with Friends in the live stream above at 11 a.m.*

Torrential rainfall happened overnight and continues through this morning for Galveston County and the Baytown area.

Upwards of 6-10" of rain has fallen, and many roads are flooded. Flash Flood warnings are in effect for much of Galveston County through at least mid-morning.

JULY 26 FLOODING: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for Harris, Fort Bend County on July 26

Texas City Emergency Management reports the area received more than five inches of rain since 3 a.m. Numerous roads are flooded, and there have been reports of flooded vehicles.

Polk County officials also say heavy rainfall has caused flooding in low-lying areas and creeks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports water over the road at East Farm Road 942 and Hickman Creek.

The City of La Marque is experiencing flooding on roadways and vehicles, with drivers asked to avoid traveling until roads are cleared

Additional rain is expected throughout the day, so stay alert and informed by following your local weather or news outlets.

In addition, scattered downpours will affect Houston, Spring, Tomball, and Cypress (among other spots) through the morning hours. Our latest models are showing that many areas could get a break by late morning or midday.

Today and tomorrow are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days due to the continuing chance for at least scattered heavy downpours. Our weather pattern will change next week with hot, humid conditions returning.