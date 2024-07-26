Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:02 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, San Jacinto County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:52 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM CDT, Harris County, Galveston County, Brazoria County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:02 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:04 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Flood Watch
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Polk County, Fort Bend County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Inland Jackson County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Galveston Island, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:23 AM CDT until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Brazoria County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:45 AM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Galveston County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Brazoria County, Harris County

Houston weather: Torrential rain in Galveston County, warnings in effect

By
Published  July 26, 2024 7:05am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - *Watch Forecasting with Friends in the live stream above at 11 a.m.*

Torrential rainfall happened overnight and continues through this morning for Galveston County and the Baytown area.

Upwards of 6-10" of rain has fallen, and many roads are flooded. Flash Flood warnings are in effect for much of Galveston County through at least mid-morning.

JULY 26 FLOODING: Flash Flood Warnings in effect for Harris, Fort Bend County on July 26

Texas City Emergency Management reports the area received more than five inches of rain since 3 a.m. Numerous roads are flooded, and there have been reports of flooded vehicles.

Polk County officials also say heavy rainfall has caused flooding in low-lying areas and creeks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports water over the road at East Farm Road 942 and Hickman Creek.

Image 1 of 3

 

The City of La Marque is experiencing flooding on roadways and vehicles, with drivers asked to avoid traveling until roads are cleared

Additional rain is expected throughout the day, so stay alert and informed by following your local weather or news outlets.

In addition, scattered downpours will affect Houston, Spring, Tomball, and Cypress (among other spots) through the morning hours. Our latest models are showing that many areas could get a break by late morning or midday.

Today and tomorrow are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days due to the continuing chance for at least scattered heavy downpours. Our weather pattern will change next week with hot, humid conditions returning.